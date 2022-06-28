BBC: British defense secretary calls to raise UK military spending to 2.5% of GDP.
June 28, 2022 6:14 am
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is calling on more spending on the U.K.'s armed forces in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Walace has reportedly asked the Prime Minister Boris Johnson to increase the country's defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2028. The UK is currently spending around 2% of GDP on defense, matching the target set by the NATO for member states.