Thursday, March 16, 2023

Death toll from Russia's March 2 attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 5

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 3, 2023 11:03 am
Death toll from Russia's March 2 attack on Zaporizhzhia rises to 5A residential building in Zaporizhzhia destroyed by a Russian missile strike overnight on March 2. (Alexander Query/The Kyiv Independent)

Rescuers retrieved the body of another person from the remains of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia destroyed by a Russian missile strike on March 2, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Police reported on the morning of March 3 cited by Ukrinform. 

As of 8 am on March 3, five people are known to have been killed by the Russian attack, eight people were injured, and ten are considered missing, according to the regional police department. 

First responders have been working on the site of the missile strike for more than 24 hours, continuing to search for survivors under the rubble. 

Ukraine's Emergency Service previously said 11 people, including a pregnant woman, were rescued, and 20 others evacuated from a heavily damaged residential building. 

Russia hit Zaporizhzhia's five-story apartment building with an S-300 missile overnight on March 2, destroying three floors.

