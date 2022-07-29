Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 29, 2022 3:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the State Investigations Bureau, now Oleksandr Tupytskyi could be extradited from Austria, where he currently is. Tupytskyi was earlier charged with unlawfully influencing and bribing a witness to induce false testimony, and giving false testimony himself. On May 27, he was declared wanted after allegedly illegally leaving Ukraine. Tupytskyi told Suspilne media that he will challenge the court's decision.

