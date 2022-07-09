Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, July 9, 2022

externalCongresswoman Spartz says Zelensky 'must address the Yermak issue.'

This item is part of our running news digest

July 10, 2022 1:48 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz, who is originally from Ukraine, published on July 9 several “serious allegations” against President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff Andriy Yermak. According to her, Yermak is accused of leaking information to Belarus on a Ukrainian operation to capture Russian mercenaries, sabotaging the defense of Kherson Oblast during the Russian invasion, delaying urgent purchases of military equipment, as well as “assuring Ukrainian leadership that no attack by Russia was going to happen this February.” Yermak also stands accused of delaying the appointment of an independent anti-corruption prosecutor through his deputy Oleh Tatarov. Meanwhile, Yermak's brother has been investigated for allegedly selling state jobs on behalf of Zelensky's chief of staff, while Tatarov has been charged with bribery. Yermak and Tatarov have denied the accusations of wrongdoing. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok