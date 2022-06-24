Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalCNN: US spy chief says Biden declassified intel prior to Russia’s invasion due to skepticism.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 7, 2022 6:42 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines spoke at a cybersecurity conference on June 6 and revealed that U.S. President Joe Biden shared U.S. intelligence with allies who remained skeptical of the possibility of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The move was aimed at combating Russian propaganda globally and ensuring that U.S. partners are sharing a unified picture.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok