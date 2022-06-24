CNN: US spy chief says Biden declassified intel prior to Russia’s invasion due to skepticism.
June 7, 2022 6:42 am
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines spoke at a cybersecurity conference on June 6 and revealed that U.S. President Joe Biden shared U.S. intelligence with allies who remained skeptical of the possibility of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The move was aimed at combating Russian propaganda globally and ensuring that U.S. partners are sharing a unified picture.