Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said that the bombed-out city is "on the verge of an epidemiological catastrophe" where infectious diseases are already spreading, and deadly infections such as cholera and dysentery could be among them. Mariupol City Council reported that 9,000 tons of garbage flooded the streets, and Mariupol is now "a real ghetto" where unsanitary conditions are jeopardizing the lives of its remaining residents.