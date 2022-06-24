Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalChina-Russia friendship is ‘rock solid’, and the prospects for cooperation are extensive, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on March 7.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 7, 2022 11:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

China-Russia friendship is ‘rock solid’, and the prospects for cooperation are extensive, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on March 7. Two days earlier, the minister called on the U.S., NATO, and the EU to “pay attention to the negative impact of NATO’s continuous eastward expansion on Russia’s security,” according to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published by CNN. However, in a conversation with Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba, Wang Yi said China’s ready to make efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok