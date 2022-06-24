Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
February 28, 2022 11:55 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added that crude oil is a commodity that enriched Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian oligarchs surrounding him.

Canada will also send a third shipment of lethal weapons to Ukraine which would include anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition, Trudeau also announced on Feb. 28.

"Canada will continue to deliver support for Ukraine's heroic defense against the Russian military," the official told reporters in Ottawa.

