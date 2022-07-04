Border guards see no signs of offensive from Belarus, Russia-occupied Transnistria
This item is part of our running news digest
July 4, 2022 5:14 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, said there are no significant changes in the situation on the border with Belarus or Moldova, where Russia occupies the region of Transnistria. “There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups either,” he said during a briefing on July 4.