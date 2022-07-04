Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBorder guards see no signs of offensive from Belarus, Russia-occupied Transnistria

July 4, 2022 5:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, said there are no significant changes in the situation on the border with Belarus or Moldova, where Russia occupies the region of Transnistria. “There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups either,” he said during a briefing on July 4.

