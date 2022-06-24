Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBlinken: for every Russian tank Ukraine has 10 anti-tank systems.

April 7, 2022 3:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
During an interview with NBC, U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken said in response to a question about the possibility for a protracted war in Ukraine that the U.S. and its allies have provided or will soon provide Ukraine with "10 anti-tank systems – 10 for every single Russian tank." Blinken also said that while it may take time, there is "no scenario" in which Ukraine does not win.

