externalBild: Germany refuses to send Dingo armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

September 7, 2022 9:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Citing a secret document from the German Defense Ministry, Bild reported that the potential delivery of the vehicles was rejected due to Germany's "own needs." Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, told Bild that the Dingos would save many lives in the Kherson counteroffensive, where the lack of such vehicles forces Ukrainian soldiers to advance on foot. Germany has over 500 Dingo infantry mobility vehicles. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been repeatedly accused of blocking arms supplies to Ukraine. 

