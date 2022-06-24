Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBiden announces US ban on Russian oil, gas imports.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 8, 2022 6:34 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
U.S. President Joe Biden said that some European countries may not be able to join the ban due to shortages of energy supplies.

