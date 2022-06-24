Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalBiden announces additional $800 million in defense aid for Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 16, 2022 8:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

U.S. President Joe Biden said that the new package would include 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small arms such as shotguns and grenade launchers, as well as other equipment such as drones. The announcement came hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an emotional address to the U.S. Congress asking Washington to close the sky over Ukraine or provide Kyiv with fighter jets.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok