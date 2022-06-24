U.S. President Joe Biden said that the new package would include 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small arms such as shotguns and grenade launchers, as well as other equipment such as drones. The announcement came hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an emotional address to the U.S. Congress asking Washington to close the sky over Ukraine or provide Kyiv with fighter jets.