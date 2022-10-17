Following a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to continue supporting Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression for as long as it takes, the White House said. The security assistance package includes HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, artillery systems, ammunition, and armored vehicles. President Biden also affirmed the continued readiness of the United States to impose severe costs on any individual, entity, or country that provides support to Russia’s purported annexation.