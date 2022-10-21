Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBelarus provides Russia with 24 more tanks.

October 21, 2022 8:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The T-72A tanks were sent towards Russian-occupied Donetsk, according to Belarusian Hajun, a civic watchdog that monitors the movement of military equipment in Belarus. In total, the country has transported at least 94 tanks and up to 44 Ural military trucks to Russia in recent weeks, Belarusian Hajun reported. 

