The 31-year-old lab assistant at a Kyiv city hospital was reportedly taken 600 kilometers northeast of Kyiv to a detention center in Kursk, Russia where he was repeatedly beaten up. The man also suffered a frostbite and had his toes amputated. Ukrainian ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova confirmed on May 1 that Ukrainians who have returned from Russian captivity reported poor treatment and had signs of physical abuse.