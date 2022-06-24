Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalBBC: Russian troops kidnap, mutilate Ukrainian lab assistant.

May 2, 2022 1:40 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The 31-year-old lab assistant at a Kyiv city hospital was reportedly taken 600 kilometers northeast of Kyiv to a detention center in Kursk, Russia where he was repeatedly beaten up. The man also suffered a frostbite and had his toes amputated. Ukrainian ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova confirmed on May 1 that Ukrainians who have returned from Russian captivity reported poor treatment and had signs of physical abuse.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
