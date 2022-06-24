Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalAzov says Azovstal plant bombed and almost completely destroyed.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 19, 2022 8:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment Sviatoslav Palamar told RFE/RL that Russia is dropping "super-powerful bombs" on Mariupol's steel plant and "a lot of people" are under the rubble. The city council said there are more than 1,000 civilians hiding in underground shelters of Mariupol's main metallurgical plant, where last remaining Ukrainian defenders are reportedly holding out against Russian forces.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok