Azov says Azovstal plant bombed and almost completely destroyed.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 19, 2022 8:47 pm
Deputy Commander of the Azov Regiment Sviatoslav Palamar told RFE/RL that Russia is dropping "super-powerful bombs" on Mariupol's steel plant and "a lot of people" are under the rubble. The city council said there are more than 1,000 civilians hiding in underground shelters of Mariupol's main metallurgical plant, where last remaining Ukrainian defenders are reportedly holding out against Russian forces.