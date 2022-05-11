Azov: Russian forces destroyed second underground hospital at Azovstal.

Maksym Zhorin, a co-commander of the Azov regiment, told Hromadske media outlet that Russians had destroyed the second underground hospital at Azovstal two days ago, further depriving soldiers of medical care. The same attack also killed 10 people. He added that even those with minor injuries are slowly dying due to poor conditions. According to the government, more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers, including hundreds of wounded, remain at Azovstal, a highly fortified steel plant in Mariupol that is being stormed by Russians.

