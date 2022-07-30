Azov Regiment commander calls Olenivka attack ‘act of public execution,’ vows to avenge it.

Acting commander of the Azov Regiment, Major Mykyta Nadtochy, said in a statement that attack on the Olenivka prisoner camp was "an act of public execution."

"Russia commited it out of impunity. They are used to the fact that no one will hold them accountable even for open violations of laws, customs, and rules of war," he said, vowing to find those involved in the attack on the captive defenders of Mariupol awaiting a prisoner exchange.

Read also: Over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed in Russian captivity

On July 30, Russian Defense Ministry published the names of 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war killed, and 73 injured in the July 28 attack on the Olenivka prisoner camp. Many of them are members of the Azov Regiment, a unit within the National Guard of Ukraine.

"We, Azov, Ukraine as a state and the entire civilized world will painfully fight back so that Russia remembers this," the statement read. "We are already finding out the names of the executioners and organizers of the execution of the prisoners. We already have preliminary information, but we are not ready to announce the details yet."

"We will find them wherever they are – in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in Russia or in third countries. Ukraine as a state will ensure fair punishment."