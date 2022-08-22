Authorities in Nikopol warn residents of Russian 'provocation' near Enerhodar
This item is part of our running news digest
Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the military administration of the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, told residents who live on the banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to "leave the streets and avoid mass gatherings." Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom earlier said that Russia planned a major false flag operation at the Zaporizhzhia plant. On Aug. 21, Russian troops instructed the plant's staff to take time off without specifying the return date, according to Ukrainian intelligence.