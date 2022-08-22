Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the military administration of the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, told residents who live on the banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to "leave the streets and avoid mass gatherings." Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom earlier said that Russia planned a major false flag operation at the Zaporizhzhia plant. On Aug. 21, Russian troops instructed the plant's staff to take time off without specifying the return date, according to Ukrainian intelligence.