externalAt least 10 people injured in Russia’s shelling of Mykolaiv.

August 5, 2022 5:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Hanna Zamazieieva, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Council, Russia shelled Balabanivka and Korabelnyi neighborhoods of Mykolaiv from the direction of occupied Kherson earlier on Aug. 5. Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that over 10 people were wounded just in one of the locations. Some people were killed, Kim said. He did not provide details. The rescue operation is ongoing. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
