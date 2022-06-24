Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalAFP: NATO has right to deploy in eastern Europe.

May 30, 2022 7:37 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
NATO is no longer pressed by past commitments that prevented the bloc from deploying its forces in eastern Europe, NATO's deputy secretary-general Mircea Geoana told AFP on May 29. According to the official, Russia has "voided of any content" the NATO-Russia Founding Act, by attacking Ukraine and halting dialogue with the alliance. The Act specified that both sides agreed to work to prevent any build-up of conventional forces in agreed regions of Europe, to include Central and Eastern Europe.

