Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

external87% of AmCham Ukraine members ready to join Ukraine's post-war recovery.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 19, 2022 6:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

According to a survey published on April 19 by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, 41% of its member companies are fully operational, 50% continue to work partially, 29% of member companies have relocated within Ukraine, and 19% have relocated outside Ukraine. The survey says that 15% of businesses had to close offices in some regions, 2% had to shut down totally.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok