87% of AmCham Ukraine members ready to join Ukraine's post-war recovery.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 19, 2022 6:50 pm
According to a survey published on April 19 by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, 41% of its member companies are fully operational, 50% continue to work partially, 29% of member companies have relocated within Ukraine, and 19% have relocated outside Ukraine. The survey says that 15% of businesses had to close offices in some regions, 2% had to shut down totally.