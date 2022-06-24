Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external562 Russian prisoners of war held in Ukraine.

March 19, 2022 5:52 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on March 19 Ukraine is treating them according to international humanitarian law.

