Friday, June 24, 2022

external501 National Guard servicemen killed by Russia's war.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 11, 2022 6:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Oleksii Nadtochyi, operations chief of the National Guard's main directorate, said on May 11 that 1,697 of their servicemen were injured. The National Guard is a military force that is part of the Internal Affairs Ministry. Ukraine doesn’t disclose its general combat losses. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, up to 3,000 Ukrainian troops were killed, and up to 10,000 were wounded as of mid-April.

