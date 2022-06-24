Oleksii Nadtochyi, operations chief of the National Guard's main directorate, said on May 11 that 1,697 of their servicemen were injured. The National Guard is a military force that is part of the Internal Affairs Ministry. Ukraine doesn’t disclose its general combat losses. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, up to 3,000 Ukrainian troops were killed, and up to 10,000 were wounded as of mid-April.