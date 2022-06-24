3,846 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors on April 5.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 5, 2022 10:50 pm
Among them, 1496 people fled from Mariupol, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.
