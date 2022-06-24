Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external3,846 people evacuated through humanitarian corridors on April 5.

April 5, 2022 10:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Among them, 1496 people fled from Mariupol, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

