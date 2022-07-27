Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

July 21, 2022 10:01 pm by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A man in Estonia posted a public call to support Russia on the Russian social network Vkontakte and organized a fundraiser to purchase three drones for the Russian military, which he later tried to transfer to Russia through the Koidula border crossing where he was detained, reported Estonian ERR news. The court also charged two men who transferred money to purchase the drones. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
