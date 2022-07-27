3 men convicted in Estonia for buying drones for Russian military
July 21, 2022 10:01 pm
A man in Estonia posted a public call to support Russia on the Russian social network Vkontakte and organized a fundraiser to purchase three drones for the Russian military, which he later tried to transfer to Russia through the Koidula border crossing where he was detained, reported Estonian ERR news. The court also charged two men who transferred money to purchase the drones.