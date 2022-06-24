Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external2 Russian helicopters shot down in Kherson Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 12, 2022 8:59 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Ukrainian military reports that one of the pilots survived and will be taken to the hospital.

