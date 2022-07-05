Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
external2 civilians killed, 4 injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on July 4

This item is part of our running news digest

July 5, 2022 11:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, Russia attacked 13 settlements in Donetsk Oblast 24 times with small arms and artillery, damaging 23 civilian sites, including 13 homes. One residential sector was destroyed. Two civilians were killed and four were injured, said Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

