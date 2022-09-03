2 children injured in explosion at ammunition show in Chernihiv.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 3, 2022 3:35 pm
According to Suspilne, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher (RPG) accidentally went off during the exibition at a local museum in the northern Ukrainian city. It is not reported why the RPG was loaded.
