Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UN to allocate around $4 million for demining of Mykolaiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 20, 2023 3:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Reintegration Ministry reported on Jan. 19 that the UN plans to allocate money to purchase mechanized demining equipment and train operators to deactivate explosives in Mykolaiv Oblast.

According to the ministry, Mykolaiv Oblast is one of the most explosive-contaminated regions of Ukraine.

“According to experts’ calculations, the total area of the region, probably contaminated by mines and unexploded ammunition, is almost 2,614 square kilometers,” the ministry wrote in a statement.

On Dec. 16, Mykolaiv Oblast police chief Serhii Shaikhet said that local children discovered an armed PMN-2 anti-personnel mine inside a backpack in liberated Sniihurivka.

Previously, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that nearly 40% of the country’s territory has been mined since Russia’s all-out war.

Zelensky: Russia’s ‘mine terror’ will have to be resisted for many years
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
