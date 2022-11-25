UN: Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system have killed 77 civilians since Oct. 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 272 people have been injured by Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since Oct. 10, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

On Nov. 23 alone, Russia’s mass attack primarily targeting critical infrastructure killed at least eight civilians and wounded 45 more in Kyiv Oblast, the UN data says.

“Millions are being plunged into extreme hardship and appalling conditions of life by these strikes. Taken as a whole, this raises serious problems under international humanitarian law, which requires a concrete and direct military advantage for each object attacked,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi reported that three multistoried residential buildings had been hit in Russia’s mass missile attack on Nov. 23, killing 10 people. The strike resulted in power, water, and heating outages, as well as mobile network interruptions across the country.

Russia launched nearly 600 missile attacks on Ukraine between Oct. 10 and Nov. 23, Monastyrskyi added.

Moscow admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary goals. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.

