Matilda Bogner, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said the mission documented the mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces at the Olenivka penal colony. Bogner reported instances of torture, infectious diseases, and a lack of adequate food, water, healthcare, and sanitation. Russia has reportedly not provided the mission with access to Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian and Russian-occupied territory.