Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UN official visits Moscow for talks on grain exports

by Abbey Fenbert October 10, 2023 5:02 AM 2 min read
Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General for the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

High-ranking United Nations trade representative Rebeca Grynspan visited Moscow on Oct. 9 to discuss exports of grain and fertilizer, Reuters reported.

U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the goal of the talks was to ensure global food markets "unimpeded access" to grain shipments from Ukraine and Russia.

The discussions also included U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths, who participated virtually.

In July 2023, Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, imposing a blockade on Ukrainian shipping routes and targeting  port infrastructure with airstrikes.

The move poses a major threat to global food security. According to a U.K. intelligence report, Russia has "already destroyed enough grain to feed more than one million people for a year."

The U.N. hopes it can negotiate a revival of the grain deal, which it originally brokered along with Turkey after Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. In March 2023, the U.N. was able to convince Russia to agree to an extension of the agreement.

Since the termination of the deal in July, progress has stalled. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres proposed restoring Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system in exchange for another extension, and later offered to improve Russia's grain and fertilizer experts.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the U.N. proposals "not realistic."

Guterres is determined "to facilitate the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation," Dujarric said.

According to Dujarric, the Oct. 9 talks in Moscow "are taking place with this goal in mind."

Ukraine war latest: Russia provides Hamas with Western weapons captured in Ukraine, Kyiv says
Key developments on Oct. 9: * Military intelligence: Russia gives Hamas weapons captured in Ukraine to discredit Kyiv * Military intelligence confirms missile attack on targets in Russian-occupied Crimea * Kuleba: ‘If Ukraine loses the war, it will be end of Europe’ * Shmyhal: 6 million people…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.