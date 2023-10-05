Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK intelligence: Russia may use sea mines to attack grain corridor

by Abbey Fenbert October 5, 2023 6:52 AM 2 min read
The last grain ship in the Black Sea before Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17, 2023. (Photo by Sercan Ozkurnazli/ dia images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces may use sea mines to strike civilian shipping targets in the Black Sea, a United Kingdom intelligence report published Oct. 4 said.

According to U.K. intelligence, Russia intends to blame Ukraine for any successful attacks.

"Russia almost certainly wants to avoid openly sinking civilian ships, instead falsely laying blame on Ukraine for any attacks against civilian vessels in the Black Sea," the report said.

The Russian military has blocked trade routes through the Black Sea since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July. At the same time, Russia has targeted Ukraine's port and grain infrastructure with repeated attacks.

Russia's aggression in the Black Sea poses a major risk to global food security. According to the U.K. intelligence report, Russia has "already destroyed enough grain to feed more than one million people for a year."

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian military has launched successful strikes at Russian military targets in the Black Sea and occupied Crimea.

On Sept. 22, Ukraine attacked the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol with long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

Ukrainian forces have also used experimental sea drones to strike targets in the region, including the Crimean Bridge and a Russian missile ship.  

U.K. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that attempts to blame Kyiv for strikes on the civilian shipping targets would be dismissed.

"The world is watching – and we see right through Russia’s cynical attempts to lay blame on Ukraine for their attacks," Cleverly said.

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
