UN mission to visit Olenivka prison in coming days

Plans are underway for a group of experts led by UN political affairs chief Rosemary di Carlo to visit the Olenivka prison in Donetsk Oblast where over 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in a Russian explosion on July 29. U.S. intelligence suggests that Russia may plant U.S.-provided ammunition at the site of the explosion to falsely accuse Ukraine of the attack, Washington Post reported in August.