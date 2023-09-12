Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UN: 292 civilian casualties recorded in first 10 days of September

by Kris Parker September 12, 2023 7:54 AM 2 min read
Residents of Bucha, Ukraine at a memorial with the names of 501 civilians killed in Bucha by Russian Russian forces, July 2, 2023. (Photo by Oleksii Chumachenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 292 civilian casualties in Ukraine from Sept. 1 through Sept. 10, with 55 killed and 237 injured.

One child, a girl, was included in the list of civilians killed.

The confirmed total for civilian casualties since Feb. 24 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, now stands at 9,614 dead and 17,535 wounded.

The OHCHR also said that these numbers are incomplete, given information delays from areas of intense fighting, and that they believe the actual figures to be “considerably higher."

The latest report includes 47 people killed in Ukrainian-controlled territory and 8 killed in Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

Weapons with “wide area effects,” such as artillery, rockets, and missiles, were responsible for 94% of the recent casualties. Mines and other explosive remnants were responsible for the remaining 6%.

Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts still under Ukrainian control have accounted for 10,545 casualties, with another 11,396 recorded in other parts of Ukraine and 5,208 recorded in Russian-occupied territory.

The OHCHR issues reports based on information collected by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), which collects information through interviews with victims and witnesses, as well as through all available forms of documentation or potential evidence.

As counteroffensive presses forward in southeast, ‘every meter costs a life’
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing the soldiers interviewed in the story by their full names due to security concerns amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The article also contains photos that some readers may find disturbing. DONETSK OBLAST – Twenty-nine-year-old assault company com…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kris Parker
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.