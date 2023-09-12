UN: 292 civilian casualties recorded in first 10 days of September

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 292 civilian casualties in Ukraine from Sept. 1 through Sept. 10, with 55 killed and 237 injured.

One child, a girl, was included in the list of civilians killed.

The confirmed total for civilian casualties since Feb. 24 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, now stands at 9,614 dead and 17,535 wounded.

The OHCHR also said that these numbers are incomplete, given information delays from areas of intense fighting, and that they believe the actual figures to be “considerably higher."

The latest report includes 47 people killed in Ukrainian-controlled territory and 8 killed in Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces.

Weapons with “wide area effects,” such as artillery, rockets, and missiles, were responsible for 94% of the recent casualties. Mines and other explosive remnants were responsible for the remaining 6%.

Areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts still under Ukrainian control have accounted for 10,545 casualties, with another 11,396 recorded in other parts of Ukraine and 5,208 recorded in Russian-occupied territory.

The OHCHR issues reports based on information collected by the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), which collects information through interviews with victims and witnesses, as well as through all available forms of documentation or potential evidence.