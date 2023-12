This audio is created with AI assistance

As of Sept. 18, Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed at least 5,916 civilians and injured at least 8,616, according to the UN count. UN’s human rights agency believes the actual figures are considerably higher because information from some places, including Mariupol, Izium, Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk, is delayed, and many reports of civilian casualties still need to be confirmed.