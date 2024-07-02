Skip to content
Umerov to meet with Austin at the Pentagon on July 2

by Sonya Bandouil July 2, 2024 5:50 AM 1 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the 20th Ramstein-format meeting in Germany on March 19, 2024. (Rustem Umerov/Facebook)
On July 2, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. This was announced by U.S. Department of Defense Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh during a Monday press briefing.

“This visit emphasizes the constant commitment of the United States to support the sovereignty and security of Ukraine," Singh said.

The discussions will cover bilateral defense cooperation and regional security, aiming to strengthen the defense partnership between the two nations.

Fifteen House Democrats called on the U.S. Department of Defense to expand the scale and speed of training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Politico reported on July 1, citing a letter it obtained.

The group of lawmakers, led by U.S. Congressman from California Adam Schiff, ask Pentagon support Ukraine's request and ask to train 10 more F-16 pilots this year, according to the outlet.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that U.S. aid helps give Ukraine "a chance at victory" in Russia's full-scale war.

FT: Ukraine signs first major deal with US company for LNG supplies
Under the deal, DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, will start purchasing an unspecified amount of LNG from Venture Global later in 2024 and throughout 2026.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
