Umerov to meet with Austin at the Pentagon on July 2

On July 2, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon. This was announced by U.S. Department of Defense Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh during a Monday press briefing.



“This visit emphasizes the constant commitment of the United States to support the sovereignty and security of Ukraine," Singh said.



The discussions will cover bilateral defense cooperation and regional security, aiming to strengthen the defense partnership between the two nations.



Fifteen House Democrats called on the U.S. Department of Defense to expand the scale and speed of training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Politico reported on July 1, citing a letter it obtained.



The group of lawmakers, led by U.S. Congressman from California Adam Schiff, ask Pentagon support Ukraine's request and ask to train 10 more F-16 pilots this year, according to the outlet.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that U.S. aid helps give Ukraine "a chance at victory" in Russia's full-scale war.