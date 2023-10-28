Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Umerov: Russia has lost 4,000 soldiers in battle for Avdiivka

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 28, 2023 1:06 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers in the destroyed city of Avdiivka on Oct. 26, 2023 in Avdiivka, Ukraine. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian losses in Avdiivka amount to approximately 4,000, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Oct. 28 in a phone call with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense reported.

The previous day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had lost at least a brigade trying to capture the embattled city of Avdiivka, located in Donetsk Oblast, on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

A brigade in the Russian army can include between 2,000 and 8,000 personnel, according to open sources.

Russia has been intensifying its attacks against Avdiivka for several weeks. Moscow has reportedly thrown in extensive force in an effort to encircle the town, suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment in the process.

Umerov also reiterated his appreciation for the continued support from the U.S. in his conversation with Austin.

Further provision of Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS) from the U.S. will help Ukraine strike further behind the front lines and hit Russian command posts, Umerov added.

Ukrainian forces began using  ATACMS on Oct. 17, successfully deploying them in a strike against Russian airfields in occupied territories that destroyed nine helicopters and other military equipment, as well as killing dozens of soldiers.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Oct. 24 that the long-range weapons "exceeded expectations."

Record Russian armor, personnel losses in failed attempt to take Avdiivka by storm
Starting on Oct. 9, Russian forces launched an offensive at the flanks of the city of Avdiivka. It has been an undisputed failure so far.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
