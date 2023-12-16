Skip to content
Defense minister urges local authorities to contribute to mobilization

by Dominic Culverwell December 16, 2023 7:28 PM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities on Dec. 16, 2023. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry/ Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has urged Ukraine’s local authorities to contribute more to mobilization efforts, the Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 16.

Umerov made the announcement during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He highlighted the key areas of work with local authorities, including hiring specialists for the military through a recruitment project.

"We have to change approaches to preparing persons liable for military service and civilians for national resistance. All our people must be trained and prepared," he said.

The minister also spoke about the construction of fortifications, which Ukraine recently began constructing, although far later than the Russian invaders.

He also warned about a threat in the information space, claiming that Russia is trying to create an “artificial conflict” within Ukraine’s leadership and present Ukraine as lacking support from its partners.

Earlier this week, Umerov said the authorities will aim to localize foreign arms production in Ukraine next year.

He called on British defense companies to strengthen cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers. The minister pointed out the advantages of operating in Ukraine, namely the possibility of testing in combat and quick feedback from the military.

Ukraine is allocating Hr 255 billion ($6.9 billion) of the state's budget to military production next year, according to the Defense Ministry.

Author: Dominic Culverwell
Comments

News Feed

12:07 PM

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian shelling of Kupiansk.

Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Jan. 18, hitting a multi-story building, killing one person, and injuring the other two, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
12:59 AM

Russian forces shell Kharkiv Oblast, killing 1.

A woman was killed by Russian shelling in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 17. Damage to an educational institution had also been reported.
10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
