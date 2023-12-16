Defense minister urges local authorities to contribute to mobilization

This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has urged Ukraine’s local authorities to contribute more to mobilization efforts, the Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 16.



Umerov made the announcement during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He highlighted the key areas of work with local authorities, including hiring specialists for the military through a recruitment project.



"We have to change approaches to preparing persons liable for military service and civilians for national resistance. All our people must be trained and prepared," he said.



The minister also spoke about the construction of fortifications, which Ukraine recently began constructing, although far later than the Russian invaders.



He also warned about a threat in the information space, claiming that Russia is trying to create an “artificial conflict” within Ukraine’s leadership and present Ukraine as lacking support from its partners.



Earlier this week, Umerov said the authorities will aim to localize foreign arms production in Ukraine next year.

He called on British defense companies to strengthen cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers. The minister pointed out the advantages of operating in Ukraine, namely the possibility of testing in combat and quick feedback from the military.



Ukraine is allocating Hr 255 billion ($6.9 billion) of the state's budget to military production next year, according to the Defense Ministry.