Ukrenergo: Ukraine faces 27% electricity shortage as of 11 a.m. on Nov. 30

According to Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo, Ukraine was facing a 27% power deficit as of 11 a.m. on Nov. 30

The company said that Ukraine's energy system generation capacity is gradually increasing, which will make it possible to reduce the deficit slightly.

The day before, Ukraine had a 30% electricity deficit, and the system was working at a reduced capacity due to the emergency shutdown of units at several power plants on the morning of Nov. 28.

Russia launched its latest large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on Nov. 23, killing civilians and damaging critical energy infrastructure, which caused blackouts across the country.

After a series of Russian mass missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, practically all big thermal and hydroelectric power plants in the country have been damaged, according to Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukrenergo.

Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.