Ukrenergo: Power plant still operating despite 3 Russian strikes

by Martin Fornusek December 6, 2023 5:14 PM 2 min read
Workers dismantle a destroyed transformer at a missile-damaged electricity substation, operated by NPC Ukrenergo in 2023. (Illustrative purposes only) (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Russian forces launched three overnight strikes against a thermal power plant in one of Ukraine's eastern oblasts but failed to halt its operations, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo reported on Dec. 6.

As the cold weather sets in, Russia has ramped up its attacks against energy infrastructure in areas close to the front lines. Last fall and winter, Russian launched widespread attacks at the country's energy system, nearly causing its collapse in some areas.

For security reasons, Ukraine's state-owned and private energy companies do not generally disclose the exact locations of energy facilities that are targeted by Russian attacks.

"Despite numerous damages, the plant did not stop operating," read the statement by Ukrenergo.

Due to the damage, one of the power units reportedly shut down, resulting in a loss of heating in a nearby settlement.

The Ukrainian energy conglomerate DTEK, the owner of the plant, reported that the attack damaged equipment but inflicted no casualties.

Work to restore the energy supply for the affected settlement is underway, the company said.

Despite the extensive damage Ukraine's energy infrastructure suffered in late 2022 and early 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal vowed that the power grid would be ready to meet the challenges of the coming winter.

Such preparations in Kyiv Oblast included building physical protection for the power stations.

Author: Martin Fornusek
