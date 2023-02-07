Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrenergo: Emergency power cuts in Odesa Oblast expected to last until Feb. 11-12

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2023 2:23 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo reported on Feb. 7 that repair works continue in Odesa Oblast following the fire that broke out on Feb. 4 at an overloaded substation.

The blaze at the substation comes after Russia’s continuous attacks on Ukraine’s energy system since October. If there are no new attacks on energy infrastructure, Odesa Oblast will return to the scheduled power cuts — that were in effect before Feb. 4 — over the weekend on Feb. 11-12, Ukrenergo said.

On Feb. 5, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 40% of consumers in Odesa, which is about 280,000 people, were still without electricity.

Even though power production has “slightly” increased in Ukraine, power consumption has increased as well, according to Ukrenergo. Ukraine’s energy system continues to experience a power deficit, “especially in the morning and evening hours,” Ukrenergo said.

The operator also said consumption limits had been put in place across all Ukrainian oblasts to manage the strain on the system. Emergency power outages will be introduced if the limits are exceeded, Ukrenergo said.

Russia has launched at least 10 large-scale attacks on energy facilities across Ukraine using missiles and drones since October. The repeated strikes killed dozens of people and caused electricity, water, and heating cut-offs.

Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.

