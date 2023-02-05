Shmyhal: 280,000 people in Odesa still without power after fire at substation

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Feb. 5 that up to 40% of consumers in Odesa – about 280,000 people – are still left without electricity after a fire broke out the previous day at an overloaded substation. Emergency power outages are implemented in the southern port city.

According to Shmyhal, the power supply was restored for 200,000 consumers and critical infrastructure facilities during the evening and night.

“Repairs are ongoing around the clock at the substation, where a technological accident occurred the day before,” Shmyhal wrote on Telegram, adding that “powerful generators” are heading to the city.

More than 25 generators have already arrived, and about 50 more are on the way, he said, without specifying when they will be delivered.

The blaze at the substation comes following Russia’s continuous attacks on Ukraine’s energy system since October.

Russia has launched 10 large-scale attacks on energy facilities using missiles and drones since then.

The repeated strikes killed dozens of people and caused electricity, water, and heating cut-offs. Moscow has admitted that Ukraine’s energy system is one of its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.