Ukrenergo: 2 energy substations damaged by Russian drone strikes in past day

Two energy substations in southern and central Ukraine were damaged by Russian kamikaze drone attacks on March 9, state electricity grid operator Ukrenergo reported on March 10.

Consumers were not cut off from electricity as a result of the attacks and repairs are underway, according to Ukrenergo.

The briefing did not specify which exact regions of Ukraine the sites were damaged in.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure since fall 2022.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 35 of the 39 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on March 10.

The drones were intercepted over Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

Overnight on March 9, Ukraine’s air defense downed 12 of 15 Russian drone launched at Ukraine.