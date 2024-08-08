Ukrainian wrestler Oksana Livach finishes 4th in 50kg freestyle

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Oksana Livach finished in fourth place in the 50-kilogram category at the 2024 Paris Olympics losing her bronze medal bout to Japan's Yui Susaki on Aug. 7.

Livach, 27, lost to Susaki - the 2021 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist - in 3 minutes and 17 seconds to technical superiority.

Livach is competing in her second Olympic games, having previously placed fifth in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She also previously won gold in the European Championship in 2019, and bronze in the World Championship in 2018.

In the men's division, two Ukrainian men qualified for gold and bronze medal bouts on Aug. 7. Parviz Nasibov will compete for the gold medal in the 67-kilogram category, while Zhan Beleniuk, 2021 Olympic gold medalist and current Ukrainian lawmaker, will compete for the bronze medal in the 87-kilogram category on Aug. 8.

Ukraine has so far won eight medals at the Paris Olympics - including three gold, two silver, and three bronze. The country is guaranteed at least one more medal on Aug. 8.

Earlier on Aug. 7, Ukraine's Oleksandr Khyzhniak defeated Nurbek Oralbay of Kazakhstan 3:2 in the Olympic boxing middleweight final, claiming his first-ever gold medal.



