Ukrainian, Turkish ministers meet to discuss extension of Black Sea grain deal

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov met with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Oct. 16 in Istanbul to negotiate the extension of the U.N.-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, set to expire on Nov. 22.

The talks come as Russian ambassador to the U.N. missions in Geneva Gennadiy Gatilov complained that the deal wasn’t giving proper treatment to Russian grain and fertilizer exports, signalling a possible willingness to resume the blockade of Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.