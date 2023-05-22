Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian troops shoot down Russian helicopter in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 22, 2023 8:51 PM 1 min read
The 24th Mechanized Brigade reported on May 22 that it had destroyed a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the brigade's update, the helicopter was attempting to carry out an attack on the village of New York in Donetsk Oblast.

The 24th Mechanized Brigade used a 9K38 Igla portable air defense system to shoot down the helicopter, which crashed near the city of Horlivka into territory controlled by Russian forces.

The update provided by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on May 22 indicates that Ukrainian forces have shot down 294 Russian helicopters since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine war latest: Biden pledges to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s
Key developments on May 21: * Russian attacks kill 3, injure 7 in Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv oblasts * U.S. to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16, says Biden * Russia hasn’t captured Bakhmut, says Zelensky * Ukrainian troops may soon encircle Bakhmut, top general says U.S. President Joe Bi…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
