Ukrainian troops shoot down Russian helicopter in Donetsk Oblast

The 24th Mechanized Brigade reported on May 22 that it had destroyed a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter in Donetsk Oblast.

According to the brigade's update, the helicopter was attempting to carry out an attack on the village of New York in Donetsk Oblast.

The 24th Mechanized Brigade used a 9K38 Igla portable air defense system to shoot down the helicopter, which crashed near the city of Horlivka into territory controlled by Russian forces.

The update provided by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces on May 22 indicates that Ukrainian forces have shot down 294 Russian helicopters since the start of the full-scale invasion.