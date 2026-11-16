Ukraine strikes key oil refinery in southern Russia, hitting 3 processing units, General Staff says

Ukrainian forces struck the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on Nov. 16, the General Staff said.

Located approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory, the refinery is one of the largest in southern Russia, with an annual processing capacity of around 6.6 million metric tons of oil.

The strikes hit three primary oil-processing units at the refinery, as well as its gasoline production complex, according to the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed, the General Staff added.

The refinery's location in southern Russia makes it a key fuel supplier for Russian troops on the front lines and in occupied Crimea, providing a shorter supply route to the areas, according to the General Staff.

The Ilsky refinery has been repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian forces. On Sept. 26, a strike sparked a fire at the facility. By June 2026, the refinery had been struck at least 16 times since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The facility was also targeted on Aug. 8 and July 10.

The strike comes amid an intensified Ukrainian campaign targeting Russia's oil refining infrastructure, which Kyiv says is intended to disrupt fuel supplies to Russian forces and cut revenues used to finance Moscow's full-scale invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 15 that Ukrainian strikes had "neutralized" more than 55% of Russia's oil refining capacity.

Recent strikes have targeted refineries in Saratov, Kirishi, Omsk, Volgograd, and Nizhnekamsk, among other locations, according to the General Staff.